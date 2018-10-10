It seems that in most cases people tend to vote “yes” on constitutional amendments and ballot initiatives that they have not really researched.

My suggestion is to take the time to research the initiatives carefully so that you are making an informed choice. If you fail to take the time to do so, then your default should be to vote “no." Most of these are written by special interest groups with little vetting from outside interests to create something that is well-researched and makes sense. There are some rare exceptions, but this year, after researching each one, I have not seen one constitutional amendment or proposition that I’m willing to vote in favor of this year.

It would be great if people would make the choice earlier to guard their signature and not sign a petition for these propositions they don’t fully understand.

Michael Yardley

Enterprise, Washington County