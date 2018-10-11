This is concerning the article Friday, Oct. 5, in the Deseret News entitled "Divided State School Board supports restoring student, educator access to blocked database."

The school board and UEN need to make EBSCO available to K-12 students again as soon as possible. This has impacted the students at my school directly. As a teacher librarian (yes, there are still a few in existence), I depend upon having this database available for my students and their research projects. Literally, during an intensive research block with sixth grade, EBSCO worked for the first class and not for the second and third classes. Our seventh grade will need it in 10 days or so for their intensive research project.

I have spent 75 percent of my research teaching effort time steering students away from Google and Wikipedia. If EBSCO, a rich and wonderful, accurate and valid site, is no longer available, especially for middle and high school students, we are sending them back to Google. That is safer? That is more reliable?

This is censorship at its worst. One parent, purposely trying to undermine a great source for students to use as they learn to navigate in this overwhelming era of too much information, where much of it is propaganda or fake, has succeeded at least in the short term. What is her better source? What should we offer our students instead?

Kathy Ballard

West Valley City