Where is the Republican Party we once knew? Even during the 2016 presidential primaries, most Republicans, including our Utah contingency, denounced everything Trump stood for. Now that he is in office, Utah lawmakers have jumped on his bandwagon, ignoring their constituents.

Reports say a staggering 50 percent of Utahns disapprove of Trump. Our elected officials would rather support a president who is defying Republican conservative fiscal policy, irresponsibly adding to the national debt in our booming economy, rather than listen to the Utahns who voted them into office. As a state we should reject where the Republican Party is heading.

Before Trump became president, Rep. Chris Stewart said, “Donald Trump does not represent Republican ideals, he is our Mussolini.” He also said, “I think this is the most important time we have had probably since 1860; we are defining ourselves as a nation.” Now, Rep. Stewart is a Trump supporter, enabling Trump’s dangerous agenda.

Similarly, U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney vehemently called Mr. Trump “a phony, a fraud,” and that “his promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University.” But when Judge Kavanaugh was confirmed last weekend, Romney approved of this action, which ultimately created a partisan Supreme Court, turned the confirmation process into a meaningless and farcical technicality, reignited the war on women, all of which degrade our democracy and human rights.

Until Utah's elected lawmakers start to represent their constituents over the national or Trump Republican agenda, they don’t deserve to represent us.

Beth Chardack

Salt Lake City