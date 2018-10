GARDEN CITY, Rich County — Two people were critically injured when a semitrailer rolled in Garden City Wednesday night, crashing into a store.

The truck overturned at the intersection of U.S. 89 and state Route 30 and slid into a sporting goods store, Utah Highway Patrol announced at about 7:45 p.m.

Two occupants of the truck were taken by ambulance in critical condition, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street.

Nobody was injured in the store, which police believe was empty.