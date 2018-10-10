SALT LAKE CITY -- Not surprisingly, the Utah Jazz announced Wednesday that they have exercised their third-year team options on both guard Donovan Mitchell and center Tony Bradley for the 2019-20 season, meaning both players will be back with the team next season. Per team policy, financial terms were not released.

The 6-foot-3 Mitchell finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last year when he averaged 20.5 points per game and also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at the All-Star Game.

The 20-year-old Bradley was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft and acquired by the Jazz in a draft night trade. The 6-foot-11 Bradley only saw action in nine game for the Jazz, but started 24 games for the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, where he averaged 15.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.