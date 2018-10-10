Led by a sixth-place individual finish from freshman Nathalie Irlbacher, the Utah Valley University women's golf team recorded a fifth-place finish out of 16 teams at the NM State Aggie Invitational on Wednesday at NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces.

As a team, the Wolverines carded a three-day total of 36-over-par 900 on their way to posting the fifth-place finish at the 54-hole event. UVU put up scores of 299, 298 and 303 to record the strong finish at the tournament.

With the fifth-place finish, the Wolverines finished ahead of in-state foe Southern Utah (298-312-292—902), Northern Arizona (301-304-301—906), WAC foe Grand Canyon (304-306-298—908), Oral Roberts (292-312-304—908), Texas A&M Corpus Christi (295-307-307—909), South Dakota State (300-312-297—909), Portland State (304-305-301—910), North Dakota (305-302-310—917), UC Riverside (304-315-306—925), Weber State (305-321-316—942) and UT Rio Grande Valley (306-319-319—944). Utah Valley's 36-over 900 is the sixth-best 54-hole team score in UVU women's golf history.

Individually, the freshman Irlbacher posted her best collegiate finish to lead the way for UVU with a 1-over-par 217. In just her second collegiate tournament, Irlbacher fired rounds of 72, 71 and 74 on her way to recording a sixth-place finish. The 1-over 217 is the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history and a freshman record. Irlbacher carded an impressive tally of seven birdies at the three-day event and also led the tournament on par-3s at 3-under par.

Senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch was next for Utah Valley by tying for 15th place with a 6-over-par 222. Dehiln Hirsch was consistent throughout the event by recording a trio of 74s. Dehlin Hirsch too tallied seven birdies at the 54-hole tournament. Fellow senior Ana Raga also had a solid outing for the Wolverines by tying for 33rd with a 12-over 228. Raga recorded scores of 75, 76 and 77 at the three-day tournament.

Sophomore Keila Baladad (78-77-78—233) and junior Kaylee Shimizu (78-81-78—237) rounded out UVU's competitors at the event by tying for 53rd and 64th, respectively.

UTEP won the tournament at 15-over par (290-290-299—879), while California Baptist placed second (294-304-290—888), Fresno State third (297-302-291—890) and the host NM State Aggies fourth (297-299-299—895). NMSU's Dominique Galloway (71-72-72—215) and CBU's Erica Wang (72-75-68—215) took home co-individual medalist honors at 1-under par.

After the strong outing, the Wolverines next head to the Pacific Northwest to play at fellow WAC foe Seattle U's Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. The event will run Oct. 15-16, at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington.