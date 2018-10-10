SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Utah State Board of Education a five-year, $8.4 million grant to target mental health issues of school-age children.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant will be used to provide Project AWARE, short for Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education, to the Alpine, Cache and Jordan school districts.

Combined, the three school districts serve about one-fourth of the state's public school students.

Project AWARE works to increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth, provide training for school personnel, families and community members and connect youth and families with behavioral health services.

While the grant supports students as a whole, the grant includes a cultural competency component to support American Indian students.