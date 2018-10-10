SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally shooting another man, and against his father for allegedly trying to help his son get away.

Robert Anthony DeHerrera, 24, of Kearns, whose nickname is "Reckless," according to court documents, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, second-degree felonies; and drug possession, a third-degree felony.

Bail was set at $1 million.

Robert Landen DeHerrera, 66, who is listed in court records as homeless, was charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On Sept. 26, the younger DeHerrera was in a car with two other people. One of them, the driver, was his ex-girlfriend, according to police. The girlfriend told police that DeHerrera had contacted her earlier in the evening and wanted to meet, but she "did not feel safe alone" with him so she asked her friend, Manuel Garcia Jr., 26, to. join them in the car, according to charging documents.

While driving, both DeHerrera and Garcia used methamphetamine and DeHerrera also smoked heroin, the charges state. The two men then got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. That's when DeHerrera "racked a gun" and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend over the breakup, according to the charges.

The woman pulled over near 3030 W. 3500 South "hoping to get help," got out of the car "and tried to stop the fight," the charging documents state. But while she was out of the car, she heard a shot go off from inside. DeHerrera ran off before officers arrived.

Police issued a bulletin to locate DeHerrera, who has the word "Hustle" tattooed on his forehead and "SL" under his eye, according to court records.

The next day, officers staking out a home in Kearns spotted DeHerrera and his father run from a house and get into a car, the charges state. Officers stopped the car and arrested the father and son.

The elder DeHerrera knew his son was wanted in connection with the shooting death and made comments "about discussing the option of getting his son out of Utah and into California," according to charging documents.

Court records show the younger DeHerrera was charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft on Sept. 5 and pleaded guilty in April to felony drug and weapons charges. He was also convicted of drug distribution in 2017.