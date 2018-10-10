DUCHESNE – A 40-year-old Roosevelt man died Tuesday morning while working at an oil field near Hancock Cove in Duchesne County, police reported.

Andrew Romero and other employees were attempting to move a heavy metal floor from one service rig to another when a portion of the floor fell on him, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to the area of 750 North and 3000 West at about 8 a.m. and pronounced Romero dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the sheriff's office are conducting an investigation, which will include an autopsy by the state medical examiner.