Utah State Assistant Vice President and Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs Coleman Barnes has announced that Jason Roundy has been named the assistant AD/development officer for Aggies Unlimited, the fundraising unit for USU Athletics.

“Coming home to Utah State and joining the team assembled here is an incredible opportunity,” Roundy said. “I am excited to wear Aggie blue again and work to enhance the USU student-athlete experience.”

Prior to joining Utah State, Roundy spent the previous six years at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington, where he served as the associate athletic director for development from 2012-18.

“We are thrilled to have Aggie graduate Jason Roundy and his family join our athletics development team,” Barnes said. “Jason has proven himself as a fundraiser throughout his career and will help continue to build the momentum that we have gained from the recent launch of the Blue A Society.”

During his time at CWU, Roundy provided strong leadership to the institution’s current capital campaign and fundraising efforts as he closed regular gifts of $25,000 and more. He took the program to new heights by setting several university and department records in departmental gifts, sponsorships, number of donors, donor increases, major gifts and yearly totals, all the while managing priorities to meet competing deadlines.

Roundy also served on the department’s senior staff at CWU, as well as performed staff and coach evaluations – directly supervising the track and field and cross-country programs. He also worked with other entities on campus to ensure university success and was the lead representative of student-athlete interests off campus.

Roundy joined CWU after spending five years at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Arizona. From 2009-12, he served as the Lumberjacks’ assistant athletic director for development, and from 2007-09, he was the director of annual giving.

Before that, Roundy served as a marketing/promotion assistant at Boise State from 2005-07.

Roundy graduated magna cum laude from Utah State with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in May of 2005. He then earned a master’s of physical education from Idaho State in December of 2006.

While in school at Utah State, Roundy was a member of the club baseball team from 2003-05, where he helped coordinate fundraising efforts for the Aggies.

Prior to Utah State, Roundy was a member of the track and field team at the College of Eastern Utah in Price, competing in the javelin during the 2000-01 season.

A native of Price, Roundy is married to the former Shannon Craner, who also graduated from Utah State in 2005. The couple has two children, Draven (11) and Ayla (7).