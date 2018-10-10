TOOELE — A Tooele police officer shot several times at a man who he said pointed a gun at him Wednesday.

No one, however, was injured in the confrontation.

About 12:30 a.m., three officers were looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault. They went to the man's residence near 100 West and 850 North. Two officers went to the front door and the third positioned himself so he could see the back door, according to a statement from Tooele police.

"As officers tried to summon the occupants of the home to the front door, the suspect, Chris Ono, exited the back door at which time he pointed a pistol in the direction of the officer. The officer discharged several rounds toward Mr. Ono at which time Mr. Ono surrendered," police stated.

Ono was not hit by any of the shots. When police took him into custody, they found a loaded gun near the back door where he had been standing, the statement says.

Christopher Michael Ono, 27, was booked into the Tooele County Jail on a hold by Adult Probation and Parole pending possible charges of domestic violence and weapons violations, according to police. The Tooele County Sheriff's Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting part of the case.

He was convicted of felony shoplifting in 2017, felony theft in 2016, drug possession in 2015, aggravated assault in 2012, felony drug possession in 2011, and making a terroristic threat in 2010, according to state court records.