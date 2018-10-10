SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News poll found the majority of likely Utah voters support Proposition 2, which is the state’s medical marijuana legalization ballot initiative.

There’s a lot to unpack from this poll, which was conducted on the behalf of the Deseret News by ScottRasmussen.com/HarrisX. Here are the eight biggest highlights.

One-third of respondents said they oppose the ballot initiative.

Millennials (62 percent in favor) were slightly less likely than generation X (69 percent) and baby boomers or older (63 percent) to support the bill.

The majority (56 percent) of “very active” Latter-day Saints oppose the bill.

Latter-day Saints: 53 percent support the initiative and 45 percent oppose it, according to the poll.

Fifty-seven percent of likely voters are concerned about the bill clearing the way for recreational marijuana.

Only 3 percent of Utahns remain undecided, “indicating the vast majority of Utah voters … have taken a position,” according to the Deseret News.

Men and women are about equally supportive: 65 percent of women and 64 percent of men supported the measure.

Sixty-four percent of those in urban areas support the initiative, while 65 percent of Utahns in the suburbs support the bill and 63 percent of rural residents support it, too.

