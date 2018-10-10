KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will treat Kolob Reservoir with the piscicide rotenone Monday and Tuesday in an effort to kill three illegally introduced fish species found during the summer.

According to the division, the three species — yellow perch, bluegill sunfish and green sunfish — will compete with the wild trout in the reservoir for food and will prey on younger trout, depleting the population.

During the treatment, the reservoir will be closed to the public Sunday through Thursday, Nov. 1. Trout will be restocked into the lake in spring 2019.

In addition, the division, sportsman organizations and the Washington County Water Conservancy District, which owns the reservoir, are offering a reward of up to $3,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the conviction of the person or person who introduced the fish into Kolob.

If convicted, consequences could include paying the cost to treat the lake, which is likely between $15,000 and $20,000.