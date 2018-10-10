SALT LAKE CITY — The first 100 years of the University of Utah’s student newspaper, The Daily Utah Chronicle, have been digitized and placed online thanks to the J. Willard Marriott Library.

Every page of every issue, from 1892 through 1992, can be found at the website Utah Digital Newspapers — along with more than 2 million pages from newspapers from every corner of the state. The Daily Utah Chronicle — known on campus as the Chrony — is one of more than 800 university-based student newspapers in the U.S. and one of the few to remain continually in print for over a century.

One of the key advantages of digitization is searchability: Researchers can enter a term and uncover every page on which a particular topic or name appears.