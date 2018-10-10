Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the ninth week of the 2018 season.

Parry's Power Guide

WEEK 9 - ALL DIVISIONS

Wednesday’s games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Dixie 93.0 59.0 34.0 HURRICANE Dixie Pine View 90.4 9.8 80.6 DESERT HILLS Pine View SNOW CANYON 72.7 16.3 56.4 Canyon View Snow Canyon

Thursday’s games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge BRIGHTON 68.0 28.4 39.6 COTTONWOOD Brighton CORNER CANYON 111.8 15.2 96.6 Alta Corner Canyon DUCHESNE 37.4 17.5 19.9 Altamont Duchesne OGDEN 43.8 14.9 28.9 Ben Lomond Ogden OLYMPUS 96.7 31.0 65.7 Skyline Olympus OREM 105.5 70.6 34.9 Payson Orem PARK CITY 63.3 2.7 60.6 Tooele Park City SALEM HILLS 69.7 28.0 41.7 Mountain View Salem Hills SKYRIDGE 108.0 36.9 71.1 Maple Mountain Skyridge SPANISH FORK 74.3 51.5 22.8 Uintah Spanish Fork Springville 92.3 27.2 65.1 TIMPANOGOS Springville Stansbury 76.4 23.0 53.4 BONNEVILLE Stansbury TIMPVIEW 99.8 2.6 97.2 Jordan Timpview WASATCH 76.1 0.1 76.0 Provo Provo

Friday’s games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge Bear River 72.7 0.4 72.3 LOGAN Logan BEAVER 52.7 12.3 40.4 Enterprise Enterprise BINGHAM 125.7 7.4 118.3 American Fork American Fork BOX ELDER 75.8 9.9 65.9 Woods Cross Box Elder CARBON 21.1 1.3 19.8 Judge Memorial Carbon Davis 78.9 0.5 78.4 SYRACUSE Syracuse DELTA 37.7 6.0 31.7 Am. Leadership Delta East 121.5 42.9 78.6 WEST JORDAN East Fremont 90.7 26.2 64.5 CLEARFIELD Fremont Grantsville 52.1 37.6 14.5 EMERY Grantsville Herriman 100.2 11.1 89.1 RIVERTON Herriman HIGHLAND 94.7 34.6 60.1 West Highland HUNTER 72.3 41.2 31.1 Hillcrest Hunter Juab 56.6 0.5 56.1 NORTH SANPETE North Sanpete Kearns 75.9 10.1 65.8 GRANGER Kearns Lehi 89.5 30.9 58.6 MURRAY Lehi LONE PEAK 113.3 7.9 105.4 Pleasant Grove Lone Peak MILFORD 52.5 35.5 17.0 Monticello Milford MILLARD 44.8 28.5 16.3 Gunnison Valley Millard Morgan 61.6 26.3 35.3 UNION Morgan MOUNTAIN CREST 78.4 3.5 74.9 Green Canyon Green Canyon Parowan 36.8 3.3 33.5 KANAB Parowan Rich 24.7 6.5 18.2 LAYTON CHRISTIAN Rich RICHFIELD 50.0 3.3 46.7 Manti Richfield Roy 92.1 27.9 64.2 FARMINGTON Roy San Juan 56.5 1.6 54.9 GRAND Grand Sky View 89.8 20.8 69.0 RIDGELINE Sky View South Sevier 43.1 6.2 36.9 NORTH SEVIER South Sevier South Summit 75.6 66.3 9.3 NORTH SUMMIT South Summit SUMMIT ACADEMY 65.0 1.7 63.3 Juan Diego Summit Academy Taylorsville 69.4 24.6 44.8 COPPER HILLS Taylorsville VIEWMONT 84.8 13.0 71.8 Bountiful Viewmont Weber 99.9 28.7 71.2 LAYTON Weber WESTLAKE 79.0 10.3 68.7 Cyprus Westlake

Home team in CAPS

Noland Parry’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent

Season to date record: 305-89, 77.4 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent

Season to date record: 309-85, 78.4 percent