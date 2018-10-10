Related Link

Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the ninth week of the 2018 season.

Parry'sPowerGuide

WEEK 9 - ALL DIVISIONS

Wednesday’s games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
Dixie93.059.034.0HURRICANEDixie
Pine View90.49.880.6DESERT HILLSPine View
SNOW CANYON72.716.356.4Canyon ViewSnow Canyon
Thursday’s games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
BRIGHTON68.028.439.6COTTONWOODBrighton
CORNER CANYON111.815.296.6AltaCorner Canyon
DUCHESNE37.417.519.9AltamontDuchesne
OGDEN43.814.928.9Ben LomondOgden
OLYMPUS96.731.065.7SkylineOlympus
OREM105.570.634.9PaysonOrem
PARK CITY63.32.760.6TooelePark City
SALEM HILLS69.728.041.7Mountain ViewSalem Hills
SKYRIDGE108.036.971.1Maple MountainSkyridge
SPANISH FORK74.351.522.8UintahSpanish Fork
Springville92.327.265.1TIMPANOGOSSpringville
Stansbury76.423.053.4BONNEVILLEStansbury
TIMPVIEW99.82.697.2JordanTimpview
WASATCH76.10.176.0ProvoProvo
Friday’s games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
Bear River72.70.472.3LOGANLogan
BEAVER52.712.340.4EnterpriseEnterprise
BINGHAM125.77.4118.3American ForkAmerican Fork
BOX ELDER75.89.965.9Woods CrossBox Elder
CARBON21.11.319.8Judge MemorialCarbon
Davis78.90.578.4SYRACUSESyracuse
DELTA37.76.031.7Am. LeadershipDelta
East121.542.978.6WEST JORDANEast
Fremont90.726.264.5CLEARFIELDFremont
Grantsville52.137.614.5EMERYGrantsville
Herriman100.211.189.1RIVERTONHerriman
HIGHLAND94.734.660.1WestHighland
HUNTER72.341.231.1HillcrestHunter
Juab56.60.556.1NORTH SANPETENorth Sanpete
Kearns75.910.165.8GRANGERKearns
Lehi89.530.958.6MURRAYLehi
LONE PEAK113.37.9105.4Pleasant GroveLone Peak
MILFORD52.535.517.0MonticelloMilford
MILLARD44.828.516.3Gunnison ValleyMillard
Morgan61.626.335.3UNIONMorgan
MOUNTAIN CREST78.43.574.9Green CanyonGreen Canyon
Parowan36.83.333.5KANABParowan
Rich24.76.518.2LAYTON CHRISTIANRich
RICHFIELD50.03.346.7MantiRichfield
Roy92.127.964.2FARMINGTONRoy
San Juan56.51.654.9GRANDGrand
Sky View89.820.869.0RIDGELINESky View
South Sevier43.16.236.9NORTH SEVIERSouth Sevier
South Summit75.666.39.3NORTH SUMMITSouth Summit
SUMMIT ACADEMY65.01.763.3Juan DiegoSummit Academy
Taylorsville69.424.644.8COPPER HILLSTaylorsville
VIEWMONT84.813.071.8BountifulViewmont
Weber99.928.771.2LAYTONWeber
WESTLAKE79.010.368.7CyprusWestlake

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent

Season to date record: 305-89, 77.4 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent

Season to date record: 309-85, 78.4 percent

Noland Parry Noland Parry is a Utah high school football enthusiast and analyst. Every week of the season, he produces Parry's Power Guide.
