Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the ninth week of the 2018 season.
Parry'sPowerGuide
WEEK 9 - ALL DIVISIONS
|Wednesday’s games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|Dixie
|93.0
|59.0
|34.0
|HURRICANE
|Dixie
|Pine View
|90.4
|9.8
|80.6
|DESERT HILLS
|Pine View
|SNOW CANYON
|72.7
|16.3
|56.4
|Canyon View
|Snow Canyon
|Thursday’s games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|BRIGHTON
|68.0
|28.4
|39.6
|COTTONWOOD
|Brighton
|CORNER CANYON
|111.8
|15.2
|96.6
|Alta
|Corner Canyon
|DUCHESNE
|37.4
|17.5
|19.9
|Altamont
|Duchesne
|OGDEN
|43.8
|14.9
|28.9
|Ben Lomond
|Ogden
|OLYMPUS
|96.7
|31.0
|65.7
|Skyline
|Olympus
|OREM
|105.5
|70.6
|34.9
|Payson
|Orem
|PARK CITY
|63.3
|2.7
|60.6
|Tooele
|Park City
|SALEM HILLS
|69.7
|28.0
|41.7
|Mountain View
|Salem Hills
|SKYRIDGE
|108.0
|36.9
|71.1
|Maple Mountain
|Skyridge
|SPANISH FORK
|74.3
|51.5
|22.8
|Uintah
|Spanish Fork
|Springville
|92.3
|27.2
|65.1
|TIMPANOGOS
|Springville
|Stansbury
|76.4
|23.0
|53.4
|BONNEVILLE
|Stansbury
|TIMPVIEW
|99.8
|2.6
|97.2
|Jordan
|Timpview
|WASATCH
|76.1
|0.1
|76.0
|Provo
|Provo
|Friday’s games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|Bear River
|72.7
|0.4
|72.3
|LOGAN
|Logan
|BEAVER
|52.7
|12.3
|40.4
|Enterprise
|Enterprise
|BINGHAM
|125.7
|7.4
|118.3
|American Fork
|American Fork
|BOX ELDER
|75.8
|9.9
|65.9
|Woods Cross
|Box Elder
|CARBON
|21.1
|1.3
|19.8
|Judge Memorial
|Carbon
|Davis
|78.9
|0.5
|78.4
|SYRACUSE
|Syracuse
|DELTA
|37.7
|6.0
|31.7
|Am. Leadership
|Delta
|East
|121.5
|42.9
|78.6
|WEST JORDAN
|East
|Fremont
|90.7
|26.2
|64.5
|CLEARFIELD
|Fremont
|Grantsville
|52.1
|37.6
|14.5
|EMERY
|Grantsville
|Herriman
|100.2
|11.1
|89.1
|RIVERTON
|Herriman
|HIGHLAND
|94.7
|34.6
|60.1
|West
|Highland
|HUNTER
|72.3
|41.2
|31.1
|Hillcrest
|Hunter
|Juab
|56.6
|0.5
|56.1
|NORTH SANPETE
|North Sanpete
|Kearns
|75.9
|10.1
|65.8
|GRANGER
|Kearns
|Lehi
|89.5
|30.9
|58.6
|MURRAY
|Lehi
|LONE PEAK
|113.3
|7.9
|105.4
|Pleasant Grove
|Lone Peak
|MILFORD
|52.5
|35.5
|17.0
|Monticello
|Milford
|MILLARD
|44.8
|28.5
|16.3
|Gunnison Valley
|Millard
|Morgan
|61.6
|26.3
|35.3
|UNION
|Morgan
|MOUNTAIN CREST
|78.4
|3.5
|74.9
|Green Canyon
|Green Canyon
|Parowan
|36.8
|3.3
|33.5
|KANAB
|Parowan
|Rich
|24.7
|6.5
|18.2
|LAYTON CHRISTIAN
|Rich
|RICHFIELD
|50.0
|3.3
|46.7
|Manti
|Richfield
|Roy
|92.1
|27.9
|64.2
|FARMINGTON
|Roy
|San Juan
|56.5
|1.6
|54.9
|GRAND
|Grand
|Sky View
|89.8
|20.8
|69.0
|RIDGELINE
|Sky View
|South Sevier
|43.1
|6.2
|36.9
|NORTH SEVIER
|South Sevier
|South Summit
|75.6
|66.3
|9.3
|NORTH SUMMIT
|South Summit
|SUMMIT ACADEMY
|65.0
|1.7
|63.3
|Juan Diego
|Summit Academy
|Taylorsville
|69.4
|24.6
|44.8
|COPPER HILLS
|Taylorsville
|VIEWMONT
|84.8
|13.0
|71.8
|Bountiful
|Viewmont
|Weber
|99.9
|28.7
|71.2
|LAYTON
|Weber
|WESTLAKE
|79.0
|10.3
|68.7
|Cyprus
|Westlake
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent
Season to date record: 305-89, 77.4 percent
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-11, 78.4 percent
Season to date record: 309-85, 78.4 percent