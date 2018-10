OGDEN — Most people know that throwing unused plastic grocery in the city’s blue recycle bins is a no-no.

But what do to do with them? Several area stores will take them off your hands.

Unused bags can be dropped off at Winco, 205 12th St.; Smith’s, 4275 Harrison Blvd. and 1485 Harrison Blvd.; Fresh Market, 2044 Harrison Blvd. and 5691 Harrison Blvd.; Shopko, 1018 Washington Blvd.; Wangsgards, 145 N. Harrisville Road; and Walmart, 1959 Wall Ave.