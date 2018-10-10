Charles Dharapak, Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2009 file photo, the Pentagon is seen from Air Force One. The Pentagon says the U.S. is offering to put its cyber-warfare capabilities to use on behalf of its NATO allies. Officials planned to announce it in the coming days as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

LOGAN — A U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Logan is deploying to Kuwait.

1 comment on this story

The Herald Journal reports the 103-member 890th Inland Cargo Transfer Co. is leaving this week for a one-year deployment to support of ongoing military operations in the Middle East.

Sgt. Liz Vargas says the unit will unload shipping containers from arriving ships for distribution to outlying locations and also transfer material from those locations to ports for outbound shipment.

Spc. Lorraine Gonzalez says the 890th has tripled in size during the last three years, growing from 30 soldiers in 2015 to the present count of 103.

Gonzales says many of the soldiers are Logan High School graduates but also soldiers who have transferred in from other Western states.