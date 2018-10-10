MAGNA — Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to stroll Silver Sand Beach by the light of the silvery moon during a Full Moon Walk at Great Salt Lake State Park on Tuesday Oct. 23.

During the walk, hosted by park rangers, participants will get to watch the full moon rise over the Wasatch Mountains and cast its reflection over the Great Salt Lake. During the walk, rangers will tell strange stories of the lake, some true, others merely tall tales.

Participants should meet at the observation point just past the visitor center at 6:15 p.m. Please be on time, as the park gates will close shortly after 6:30. The half-mile walk will consist of relatively flat terrain. Flashlights are recommended, and dogs are welcome.

While the event is free, there is a $3 per vehicle entry fee to the park, which is located at 13312 W. 1075 South.