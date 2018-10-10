OGDEN — The nonprofit Nurture the Creative Mind will host a free Spooktacular children's event at Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Spooktacular, which will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will include trunk-or-treating, candy booths, game booths, root beer floats, pizza, a 25-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a musical chairs contest, a live DJ and a professional photo booth.

Participants are encouraged to wear a costume while enjoying the festivities.

Nurture the Creative Mind, which was founded in 2007, aims to engage and empower young people through the arts.