It’s prep football junkie heaven, as beginning Wednesday there are varsity games on six of the following 10 days.

Region championships

The next two weeks will be crammed with meaningful games for postseason qualifying and seeding and to determine champions for the 18 regions.

No team has claimed a league title so far. But 10 teams, the sole undefeated squads in their respective regions, own at least a share of a league championship: Weber (Region 1), Kearns (Region 2), American Fork (Region 4), Olympus (Region 6), Stansbury (Region 11), Sky View (Region 12), Morgan (3A North), Summit Academy (3A South), South Summit (2A North) and San Juan (2A South). Those 10 teams wrap up region play this week.

Felt’s Facts notes that East (Region 3) and Skyridge (Region 8) are also the only undefeated teams in their respective regions, but those teams have two weeks of league games left and have yet to clinch at least a share of a league championship.

Playoff fever

Fifty-nine teams have booked tournament tickets, leaving 39 squads fighting for the remaining 21 berths. Six schools have been booted from postseason contention: Clearfield and Layton (Region 1); Taylorville (Region 3); Westlake (Region 4); Woods Cross (Region 5); and Ben Lomond (Region 11).

The 3A and 2A classifications begin their tournaments next week, while the rest of the state joins in two weeks.

Postseason streaks

Here are the 15 teams that have made the most consecutive postseason appearances, including the years of the streak and state championships during the streak:

42 – San Juan – 1977-2018, six state championships

38 – Delta – 1975-2012, four

36 – Highland – 1983-2018, two

34 – Rich – 1985-2018, six

30 – Bingham – 1989-2018, seven

29 – Beaver – 1990-2018, three

29 – Timpview – 1990-2018, 10

28 – Hunter – 1991-2018, one

28 – Skyline – 1985-2012, eight

26 – Bear River – 1981-2006, three

24 – Millard – 1995-2018, two

24 – Morgan – 1995-2018, one

23 – Bonneville – 1978-2000, one

22 – Alta – 1997-2018, two

22 – Manti – 1997-2018, four

At the other end of the spectrum, Ogden has sights on the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Tigers have clinched at least a tie for a tournament berth, and a victory over arch-rival Ben Lomond guarantees that spot.

Among current schools, only Ben Lomond and Canyon View have gone longer than Ogden advancing to the postseason. Both last appeared in the 2000 tourney.

Granger record rusher

The Lancers’ Mosese Sonasi rushed for 367 yards on Sept. 14 against Hillcrest, the 10th best rushing performance in state history. Sonasi also owns the seventh best (388 yards on Aug. 25, 2017 against Olympus), making him the only player to place twice in the top 10. He also ranks tied for 13th (360 yards on Sept. 29, 2017, against American Fork). Sonasi has rushed for over 300 yards four times in his career, including a 301-yard effort on Aug. 18 against Skyline.

First-time matchup

Roy at Farmington

Most-played rivalries (min. 50 games)

By games played; series leader listed first:

North Summit-South Summit (89th meeting) — North Summit holds a 46-38-4 series lead, but South Summit has won four straight and eight of the last nine over the Braves to cut the margin. The rivalry is the sixth most-played active series and the 10th most-played overall. They’ve dueled at least once a year since 1942 except for the 1954 and 1959 seasons.

Logan-Bear River (85th) — the Grizzles lead the series 51-30-3 since 1925; Bear River has taken the last two after Logan had won four in a row in the series. Last year’s 47-0 shellacking is the Bears’ largest margin of victory over Logan.

Kanab-Parowan (77th) — the Cowboys own the series 70-5-1 since 1949. Last year, Parowan snapped Kanab’s 53-game winning streak over the Rams, going back to 1971. That’s still the longest series winning streak in state history.

San Juan-Grand County (74th) — the Broncos lead the series 44-29 since 1956. The Red Devils won 42-19 last year to end San Juan’s four-game winning streak in the series.

Duchesne-Altamont (70th) — the Eagles have taken 17 straight to dominate the series 42-27 since 1973. Duchesne blanked the Longhorns 20-0 last year; Altamont last defeated Duchesne in 2003. Among active rivalries, it’s tied for the third most-played uninterrupted series in the state (with Ogden-Ben Lomond).

Ogden-Ben Lomond (70th) — the Iron Horse game finds Ogden controlling the series 47-22 since 1952. Ogden triumphed 20-14 in double-overtime last year after Ben Lomond had taken three straight from the Tigers. Among active rivalries, it’s tied for the third most-played uninterrupted series in the state (with Duchesne-Altamont). The two teams met four times in playoff games, so in actual “Iron Horse” contests, Ogden has a 46-19 lead.

Dixie-Hurricane (68th) — the Flyers lead the series 47-19-1 since 1949, have won the last four over the Tigers, and dominated 42-7 last year.

Juab-North Sanpete (55th) – including the Wasps’ 33-7 victory in 2017, Juab has captured four of the last five clashes to up their series lead to 29-25 since 1957.

Bountiful-Viewmont (54th) — the Braves lead the series 31-22 since 1964. Viewmont prevailed 14-7 last year to halt Bountiful’s five-game winning streak against the Vikings.

Orem-Payson (53rd) — the Tigers rule the series 34-12-6 since 1931. Orem won last year 66-12 in their first meeting since 2010.

Skyline-Olympus (53rd) — the Eagles lead the Battle for the Rock series 28-23-1 since 1962. Skyline won 45-39 last year. But Olympus has captured seven of the last nine over the Eagles since the series resumed in 2009 after a three-year break. The rivals grappled for the 1977 Class 4A championship (Skyline won), so in actual “Rock” contests, the Eagles lead 27-23-1.

There’s one more game involving a traveling trophy this week. In the Battle for the Drum, Whitehorse visits Monument Valley leading the series 19-17. It’s part one of a home-and-home series this year: on Oct. 26, the two teams are scheduled to meet again, at Whitehorse.

Most wins since …

With six victories, Cyprus (6-2) has its most wins since 2007 (6-5); a victory at Westlake gives the Pirates their most wins since 2002 (8-3).

Grantsville, at 7-1, enjoys its most victories since 2013 (7-4). The Cowboys (at Emery County) aim to pick up an eighth win for the first time since 2003 (9-5). This year’s 7-1 record is Grantsville’s best after eight weeks since 1998, when it was also 7-1 en route to a 10-1 start.

Box Elder (6-2) won six games in 2016, but seeks a seventh victory for the first time since 2012 (7-5). Hosting Woods Cross this week, the Bees have their best record heading into Week 9 since 2006. That year, Box Elder started 10-2.

Milestone games

Dixie’s Blaine Monkres, in his 28th season overall, seeks his 200th victory, including stops at Morgan, Fremont, Dixie (first time), Murray, Riverton and again at Dixie. Chris Wise, in his 17th year, all at Bear River, aims for his 100th win. American Fork’s Aaron Behm, in his ninth season, directs his 100th game.

Milford (7-0), hosting Monticello, tries to match its best-ever start of 8-0, set by the 1994 Tigers.

Most-improved

Logan and North Sanpete continue to enjoy the biggest turnaround of 2018, improving 6.0 games. (The NCAA calculates this by taking the difference in victories and the difference in losses, adding the two numbers and dividing by 2.) Logan has gone to 7-1 from 2-8 in 2017 and North Sanpete has moved to 5-3 from 0-10.

Olympus is next, showing an improvement of 5.0 games to 8-0 from 4-6. Davis follows at 4.0 games better, going to 4-3 from 1-8.

Region champs, part 2

For the 10 teams that have secured at least a share of a league crown, here are the number of region championships, including this year, and the last time each school won a region title:

American Fork – 19th, 2014

Kearns – sixth and second straight, 2017

Morgan – 24th and third straight, 2017

Olympus – 14th, 2016

San Juan – 20th, 2016

Sky View – ninth and second straight 2017

South Summit – 15th and second straight, 2017

Stansbury – sixth and third straight, 2017

Summit Academy – third and third straight, 2017

Weber – seventh and second straight, 2017

By winning this week, the following schools get at least a portion of a region championship – and, for the successful teams, here are their number of region titles, including this season, and the last year each won a league crown:

Altamont – second, 1978

Bingham – 26th and seventh straight (longest current streak), 2017

Box Elder – 36th, 2010

Duchesne – 15th and fourth straight, 2017

East – 37th and fourth straight, 2017

Grand County – 24th, 2005

Juan Diego – 14th and second straight, 2017

Roy – 10th, 2016

Skyridge – first

Viewmont – seventh and third straight, 2017

Shutouts

Grand County blanked Beaver for just the second time in their 16-game series history and for the first time since 1964. Beaver had scored in a school-record 68 games going back exactly six years to Oct. 5, 2012.

Olympus has posted three shutouts in a season for the first time since 1997 and needs one more to match the school record set in 1984. Altamont has silenced three opponents for the first time since 2003, tying the school record also set in 1975 and 1997. Those two, along with Monument Valley, lead the state in shutouts this season.

Career stat update

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top 20 in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player.

American Fork’s Chase Roberts ranks:

12th in receptions — 168 — and is one short of the top-10.

Milford’s Bryson Barnes ranks:

Ninth (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 99 — and is 22 away from the top 5.

12th (tied) in touchdown passes — 74 — and needs four more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Fifth in total offense — 10,325 yards — 1,054 short of fourth place. He’s the fifth Utah prep gridder to surpass 10,000 yards of total offense during his career.

Sixth in passing yards — 8,063 — and is 573 out of fifth.

Fifth (tied) in touchdown passes — 80 — and is 10 away from fourth.

12th (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 97 — and is two shy of the top 10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

State record in touchdown receptions — 50.

Second in receiving yards — 4,121 — and needs 413 to reach the state record.

Fourth in receptions — 208 — and is 23 away from third and 45 shy of the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Third in field goals — 27 — and needs one more to tie for second and nine more to reach first.

Third in extra points — 183 — and is 11 short of second (held by Pine View’s Riley Stephenson, 2002-05) and 36 off the state record. Incidentally, Brooksby’s 11 extra-points last week tied for the fifth-most in a game all-time.

South Summit’s Kael Atkinson ranks:

17th (tied) in touchdown passes — 72 — and needs six more to get to the top 10.

Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Third in total offense — 12,738 yards — and is 179 yards away from second place, but 6,940 yards from the state record.

Fifth in touchdowns-responsible-for — 121 — and is eight short of fourth, but 92 off the state record.

Fourth (tied) in 100-yard rushing games — 24 — and needs one more to reach a tie for second; the state record is 37.

Fifth in net rushing yards — 5,111 — and is 46 shy of fourth place and 179 away from third.

Eighth in passing yards — 7,627 — and is 107 away from seventh.

Ninth in passing attempts — 913— and is seven short of eighth.

10th in completions — 496 — and needs six to reach ninth and seven to tie for eighth.

14th (tied) in touchdown passes — 73 — and is five shy of the top 10.

15th in carries — 575 — and is 27 away from the top 10.

Season stat notes

Puka Nacua already places among the all-time leaders for his receiving efforts during the 2017 season, but he’s also appearing among the top 10 for his 2018 work. This year, his 1,424 reception yards lifts him into a tie for the 17th-best all-time. Nacua’s 18 TD receptions ties for the 16th-most all-time. (In 2017, his totals of 1,691 reception yards is the third-best all-time and his 24 touchdown receptions ties the state record.)

Milford’s Paxton Henrie has 17 TD receptions this season, tying him in 21st place all-time.