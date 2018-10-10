KAYSVILLE — Photographers of all ages are invited to enter their best high-resolution images celebrating the community for a city photo contest.

Entries can be submitted between Monday, Oct. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 15. An online form will be available on the city’s website, kaysvillecity.com, once the contest begins.

Judges will select images that best depict Kaysville in three categories: environment, architecture, and culture and community. Winners in each of the categories will receive a $100 prize.

All photos entered must be taken within the city limits, and entries are eligible to be featured in citywide publications of print and electronic media with a photo credit.

There will also be an exhibit of the winning entries at City Hall. Winners will be announced via email and on the city’s website on Friday, Nov. 30.

For more information, call 801-544-1788 or log on to the city’s website.