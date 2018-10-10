CEDAR CITY — A southern Utah man accused of killing his girlfriend's young child in June claimed the toddler's injuries were caused by an ATV accident, court documents show.

Gavin Michael Haar, 25, was charged Wednesday in Iron County's 5th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; child abuse, a second-degree felony; and child abuse, a third-degree felony.

Haar lived with his girlfriend, who was the biological mother of the 2-year-old boy, according to court records.

"(The mother) and Haar would live in the homes of different friends or family members," the charges state.

On June 12, while the girlfriend was at work and Haar was home watching the boy, she received a text message from Haar that there was an emergency, according to the charges. Just a little over an hour after the girlfriend received the first message, the boy was pronounced dead at a Cedar City hospital, the charges state.

His body "was covered with numerous bruises on his forehead, eyes, ears, mouth, and several circular bruises on the chest and abdomen," according to court records. "The medical examiner concluded that (the boy) died of blunt force injuries to the abdomen. … The medical examiner determined the manner of death was homicide," according to court documents.

Haar told investigators that he was riding on a four-wheel ATV with the boy three days earlier and was going too fast and rolled, the charges state. He claimed the boy "was pinned under the four-wheeler where the gas tank was on his chest and the handle bars across his face," court records state.

Despite the crash, Haar claimed that the boy "was fine and did not take him to the doctor," according to the charges.

The mother also told police that the couple had gone camping, that Haar rolled his ATV, and that her son "cried because he was scared but that he did not complain of any pain." But charging documents also noted "there were stark inconsistencies between (the mother's) version of events and Haar's version as to the time of day of the crash, and the details of the camping trip."

Upon further investigation, police learned that the mother was actually working on the night of the alleged camping trip "and could not have been on the mountain camping when she reportedly witnessed the four-wheeler accident," the charges state.

When confronted by police about the apparent lie and why she told her story, the mother said "because that is what he tells me and that's all I have to go off of," according to court records.

When asked whose idea it was to tell the camping story, the mother replied: "It's him if he is telling me. I'm not the one coming up with it; he is telling me what is going on," the charges state.

Haar later claimed he also took the boy to a playground the day after the ATV crash and that he "fell off of some playground equipment and hit his face and hurt his mouth," the charges state.

Prosecutors further discovered that Haar was kicked out of one of the homes they had lived in "due to his bad temper and the abusive manner in which he treated (the girlfriend and boy)," according to charging documents.

Police discovered more text messages on Haar's phone that were allegedly sent about 6 1/2 hours before the boy was taken to the hospital. In the message, he appears to be upset with something the girlfriend did.

"I'm (expletive) livid. And your son is about to get an ass beating," one text stated, according to court records.

About 45 minutes after the mother left for work, Haar texted to her to say the boy was not breathing, the charges state.

The Iron County Attorney's Office on Wednesday said the investigation into the girlfriend and whether she will face any possible charges was ongoing.