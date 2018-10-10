SALT LAKE CITY — A semitractor-trailer hauling frozen food caught fire Wednesday morning after slamming into a cement barrier.

The driver of the semi lost control of his rig while going from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-80 about 4:30 a.m. and hit the cement wall on the right side of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The semi caught fire after the collision and is considered a total loss, troopers stated.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His passenger was not injured, the UHP stated.

The ramp was closed during a lengthy cleanup process.