SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 10.

A new Deseret News poll found there’s still strong support for Proposition 2. Read more.

The first TV commercial from an outside group is set to air in the key Utah race between Rep. Mia Love and her challenger Ben McAdams. Read more.

President Russell M. Nelson will visit South America as part of a ministry and temple dedication tour. Read more.

Jenny Wilson and Mitt Romney debated Tuesday night at Southern Utah University. Read more.

The Utah Republican Party will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal on a lower court ruling that upheld a controversial law. Read more.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder has a challenge for Grayson Allen — defense. Read more.

Our most popular headlines:

Politics

National headlines: