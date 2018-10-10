Fresh off a win at formerly-No. 14 Stanford, the Utes are 3-2 and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Friday night's game against the Arizona Wildcats will be the first South Division game Utah plays and will be a key test for the Utes.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)currently favors Utah in all seven of its remaining games in the 2018 season, starting with the Arizona game Friday, which gives Utah a 81.5 percent chance to win. ESPN's FPI gives Utah the greatest chance to win the BYU game (87.3 percent), while the Arizona State game on the road (54.1 percent) is the least likely win, according to the FPI.

Utah gymnastics reveals 2019 meet schedule

The University of Utah gymnastics team, also known as the Red Rocks, announced its 2019 meet schedule yesterday. For the Red Rocks, 2019 will include marquee matchups with seven schools that finished the 2018 season ranked in the NCAA top 25 (BYU, Arizona State, UCLA, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, and Missouri).

Utah's home schedule features Penn State, Arizona, California, UCLA and Michigan. Four of the five meets (excluding the Arizona meet, which is on a Friday night) are on Saturday afternoons at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The Red Rocks will face BYU, Oregon State, Arizona State, Stanford and Georgia on the road. Utah will also travel to St. Charles, Missouri, where it will take part in the Mardi Gras Invitational with LSU, Missouri and Stanford.

The Pac-12 gymnastics championships will be held on podium at the Maverik Center this year, starting a three-year run of the event being held there.

The Red Rocks kick off the season with the Red Rocks Preview on Dec. 7 at the Huntsman Center.

The University of Utah will honor the Ute Tribe at Friday's game, dubbed the “Ute Proud” game. Here's Utah's special uniforms for the contest.