MIDVALE — There was a time this year when the Northridge Knights looked to be in serious danger of missing the state tournament.

The Knights started the season with a loss and proceeded to drop six of their next 10 contests.

Included in that stretch were losses to some of the best teams the 6A classification had to offer, including the defending champion American Fork Cavemen, Region 1 champion Syracuse, Davis and Layton.

With less than three weeks remaining until the playoffs Northridge was 3-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 in region play, and firmly on the outside looking in.

Unexpectedly, following a second loss to Syracuse — a tight 1-0 failing on Sept. 13 — everything changed for the Knights.

Northridge reeled off five consecutive victories, including a 3-2 triumph over Weber in the Region 1 play-in game.

“Our team has always had confidence,” Northridge head coach Wyatt Kennah said. “We just started finding ways to put (the ball) in the net. We have girls on offense, defense, everywhere that can just play. They started making plays. They starting believing in themselves.”

“We found the special thing in our team,” sophomore Ella McQueen added. “We just found our heart and grew closer together. That made a lot of difference.”

All of that was on display Tuesday afternoon at East Midvale Elementary School, home of the Hillcrest Huskies’ soccer field.

Led by McQueen, the Knights defeated the top-seeded Huskies 1-0 in the first round of the state tournament, stretching their season-saving winning streak to six games. More importantly, the win secured Northridge a berth in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

McQueen netted the game’s only goal midway through the first half, while Northridge goalkeeper Mariah Dean recorded her fifth shutout of the year.

From the outset it was clear that the Knights had no intention of their season coming to an early end.

After surrendering a corner kick in the game’s opening minute, Northridge largely controlled possession of the ball for the next 10 minutes and most of the 70 minutes that followed.

Key to the Knights success was their midfield, comprised of players like Josie Loock, Chloe Cypers, Lauren Call and some aggressive defensive backs, namely Makayla Halley and Hanna Carlisle.

“We saw the film on them (Hillcrest) and we knew our midfield had an opportunity,” Kennah said. “Our midfield is really good. They find feet, they get possession and they track back. They do a great job. They just love to work hard and you love that as a coach. You love kids that love to work.”

All the work paid off midway through the first half when McQueen corralled a shot that rebounded off a mass of players and deftly placed into the back of the net.

“It ricocheted off my teammate,” she said. “I turned and just shot it in the corner.”

The Knights took a 1-0 lead into halftime and appeared primed to add to their lead in the second half.

In the opening minutes, however, it was Hillcrest who had the best scoring chance. Shaylee McQuiston, who attempted a pair of shots in the first half, both of which were gobbled up by Dean, sent a cross into the box directly to her teammate Amanda Means. Means’ shot appeared destined to go in but sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

After that scare, Northridge exerted its will upon the Huskies and limited the hosts so much in fact that a trip into the Knights' third of the field felt like a victory.

In the final minutes of the contest the Huskies, namely Annyka Scherschligt, Eden Watson-Bucci, Means and McQuiston managed one final attacking run, but it fizzled out harmlessly.

“It is a good win,” Kennah said. “They were a good team. We should have been up a lot more though. We controlled everything. They didn’t cross midfield very often. We have to do a better job putting the ball in front and taking some more opportunities.”

Up next for Northridge, on Thursday, Oct. 11, is a quarterfinal matchup with the Lone Peak Knights, to be held at Lone Peak High School.