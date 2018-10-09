PROVO — BYU linebacker Zayne Anderson will soon undergo season-ending surgery, coach Kalani Sitake said Tuesday night on his coach’s show.

Anderson, a senior, is the Cougars’ second-leading tackler with 36 tackles. He also recorded one tackle-for-loss, one interception and a pass breakup in four games.

“Unfortunately for Zayne Anderson, his season has come to an end,” Sitake said. “He will have surgery in the next week or so. But we will redshirt him because he’s only played in four games and he’ll be a senior for us next year.”

Anderson played in the first three games of the season and had a key interception in the second half in the win at Wisconsin. He sat out against McNeese State and Washington before returning for last Friday’s loss to Utah State.

With Anderson out, BYU will turn to a number of other players to fill that void, including Riggs Powell, Isaiah Kaufusi, Jackson Kaufusi and Max Tooley.

“Other guys will have the chance to step up and make plays,” Sitake said.