PROVO — Police and family members of missing hiker Jake Routt believe they have found him.

"Search and recovery are currently working to get him off the mountain. We are pretty confident it is Jake," administrators of the Finding Jake Routt Facebook page wrote Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. "We will update as things progress but for now we continue to ask for prayers as the family begins the next steps in this journey."

Routt, 36, was last heard from Sep. 16 when he told a friend he was going on a hike.

Early in their search, a cellphone ping led police to the Aspen Grove Trail in Provo Canyon, where they found Routt's car. Some of his belongings were later found on the mountain during search and rescue efforts.

Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted around 6 p.m. Tuesday, saying the search and rescue team had recovered a body above Aspen Grove in Provo Canyon at about 9,000 feet. The Aspen Grove Trailhead is at 6,910 feet.