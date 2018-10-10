Seven BYU women’s tennis players head to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday to compete in the ITA Mountain Regional Championships. The tournament this year is hosted by the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, and BYU will participate from Oct. 10-13.

Senior Taylah Beckman; juniors Kate Cusick, Katie Fitt, Samantha Smith; and sophomores Anastasia Abramyan, Madeline Almeida and Polina Malykh will represent BYU in Las Vegas.

Twenty-two teams from the Mountain Region will also compete in the tournament. Of the teams, all top-10 Mountain Region universities are sending athletes, including (in order of rank), Denver, Utah, Colorado, UNLV, BYU, Idaho, Boise State, NAU, Wyoming and Utah State. In-state foe Weber State will also compete in the event.

Last year, Cusick and Abramyan made it to the quarterfinals in doubles before being defeated by the University of Denver. Abramyan also made it to the quarterfinals in singles, while Cusick made it to the round of 16.

The teams will compete on 12 courts each day in both singles and doubles matches. On Wednesday, Oct. 10, matches will begin at 9 a.m. PDT.