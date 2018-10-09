NORTH OGDEN — Police Lt. Dirk Quinney has been promoted to North Ogden police chief, Mayor Brent Chugg announced Tuesday.

Quinney has been with the department for more than 20 years.

"He has acquired valuable skills through his work experience that will contribute to his duties as chief of police," Chugg said in a news release. "He is pleased to lead the current and future generations of employees … providing the level of service that the North Ogden Police Department have always been proud to provide."