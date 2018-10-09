LAYTON — A cyclist died Monday night after he was hit by a passing car.

David Long, 41, of Layton, was riding east on the shoulder of state Route 193 near Fort Lane Monday around 9:30 p.m. when a woman driving the same direction swerved out of her lane and struck him, police said.

Layton Police Sgt. Kyle Schroeder said Long was with a group of cyclists, but had separated from them and was behind the other riders when he was hit.

As of Monday night, the cause of the accident was under investigation.

It was dark at the time of the accident, Schroeder said, and although Long was wearing a helmet, the damage to the bike made it unclear whether other safety features such as lights or reflectors were in place.

"We haven't ruled out anything at this point," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.