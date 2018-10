SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson will visit Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile on a South American ministry and temple dedication tour later this month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

His wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, will join him on the tour from Oct. 19-28, as will Elder Gary E. Stevenson and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson.

The tour will culminate in the dedication of the Concepcion Chile Temple.

This story will be updated.