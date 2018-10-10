Here's a dish that matches the mood of autumn. As we move into fall with its colorful imagery, fresh produce and vibrant leaves add to the vivid display. And who can resist the woodsy smell of bacon?

Gather your family to make dinner preparations, getting everyone involved in the simple assembly of this main course.

Shannon M. Smurthwaite Use a pizza slicer or kitchen shears to cut bacon in small pieces. Bacon will cook faster and clean-up will be simpler.

Wash, pat dry and tear tender spinach leaves, halve the cherry tomatoes, chop green onions and olives.

While the pasta is boiling, fry up the bacon in small pieces, easily sliced with kitchen shears or a pizza cutter before it hits the heat. Toss all ingredients together and top with ranch or an Italian dressing.

This salad is filling. Its robust flavor and ease of prep work will get everyone well fed on those busy school nights or loaded weekends.

Enjoy serving up an unexpected collage of flavors as we welcome a new season.

TORTELLINI AND BACON SALAD

Makes: 6-8 servings

19 ounces tortellini (can be filled with chicken or cheese), cook, drain according to package instructions. Set aside to cool.

6-8 ounces fresh spinach leaves, washed, patted dry and gently torn

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1 2.25-ounce can or jar sliced black or green olives

3-4 green onions, washed, sliced

6-8 ounces bacon, cooked crisp, drained, cut in small pieces or crumbled

10 cherry tomatoes, red or yellow, halved

Italian or ranch dressing to taste

Rinse, dry and tear spinach leaves. Place in large bowl or 9-by-13-inch serving dish. Top with cooked, drained and cooled tortellini. Garnish with grated cheese, olives, onions, cooked bacon and tomato. Gently toss with dressing of choice.

— recipe from "Mormon Mama Italian Cookbook"