SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like geckos are making home calls now.

According to the Associated Press, a gecko has been butt-dialing people from a Hawaiian veterinary hospital.

Marine mammal veterinarian Claire Simeone said she got a call from Ke Kai Ola, a hospital on Big Island where she works as a director.

She thought someone was calling her over a “seal emergency.” But nope. Only silence on the other end of the line.

No one called her though. At least not on purpose.

She searched high and low for the mystery caller, who, she said, made over a “bazillion” calls from one line at the hospital.

And then found the culprit — a gecko that was sitting on the touchscreen of the phone and making phone calls with its feet.

She explained the incident in a Twitter thread the following day.

https://twitter.com/Claire_Simeone/status/1048065481410666496

She caught the gecko and took it outside, ending the saga.

“If there’s a little gecko that helps us share the story of conservation, then that’s a win,” she said. “I think people needed a little pick me up with the news cycle.”

She said she “immediately hired the gecko and wrote an apology letter to send out to those who received the butt dial “from the tiny, green menace,” according to LiveScience.