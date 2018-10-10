SALT LAKE CITY ― A kayaker in Waukegan, Illinois, got a scaley surprise Monday morning when he came face to face with an alligator in Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Tribune reported that 23-year-old David Castaneda initially thought the 4-foot reptile was a salmon until he got closer.

“I was just in shock,” Castaneda said. “I wasn’t sure if it was a real alligator or a toy.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, the alligator’s mouth was taped shut when Castaneda found it.

"I was in shock — I didn’t really believe it was a real alligator," Castaneda told the Free Press. "At that point, when I realized it wasn’t a toy, I was just thinking about how to get it out."

Cleveland.com reported that early statements identified the creature as a caiman, which is similar to an American alligator. City officials said later confirmed it was actually an American alligator, which isn't indigenous to the area, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. About 5 million American alligators live throughout the southeastern United States.

Rob Carmichael, curator for the Wildlife Discovery Center where the alligator is being taken, said it is unknown how long the animal was in the water.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Carmichael said the alligator looked to be thinner than usual.

The alligator’s condition will be further assessed once it arrives at the WDC, which is located in Lake Forest, Illinois. He expects the center to know within three to five days how serious the situation is when it comes to bacteria, according to The Tribune.

As long as there aren’t any major issues like a bacterial infection, Carmichael said they should have a chance to save the animal.

David Motley, the city's director of public relations, said an investigation into who abandoned the alligator will "absolutely" happen.