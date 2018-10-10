BYU men’s golf finished in fourth place as a team at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Tuesday, with Peter Kuest taking third place individually.

"Peter played a great final round with another nice finish in fourth," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "Now we get back to work and see if we can do better next time we have the lead as a team."

Kuest shot a 67 (-3) in the final round of the par-70 course, en route to his second top-five finish of the season and eighth of his BYU career. Carson Lundell ended the tournament tied for 11th place after shooting a 77 (+7) in the final round. Chad Hardy finished tied for 27th with a 71 (+1) in the third round, while Kelton Hirsch and Austin Banz finished 30th and 40th, respectively, firing for scores of 72 (+2) and 76 (+6).

Alabama’s Julian Perico finished with the only sub-200 total score at the tournament, with a 197 (-13) in the three rounds. Alabama’s Davis Riley followed Perico with a 201 (-9) overall to put his team in first place, and Kuest was right behind him with a 204 (-6).

BYU took fourth place at the Pate Intercollegiate last year as well, after winning its first two tournaments. This year, the Cougars once again finished in the top five at their first three tournaments, with first, second and fourth-place finishes.

The team travels to Stockton, California, for its next tournament, the Pacific Invitational, from Oct. 25-27. Live stats and the leaderboard can be found on Golfstat.