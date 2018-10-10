Dixie State’s women’s golf team posted an eighth-place finish at the Western Washington Invitational, which concluded play on Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

On a day that saw very little movement on the team leaderboard, the Trailblazers (325-325-650, +66) posted their second-straight team score of 33-over 325 to finish four shots back of seventh-place Holy Names (322-324-646, +62) and 40 strokes behind Sonoma State (298-312-610, +26), which led wire-to-wire to take home the team trophy. Western Washington (304-314-618, +34) claimed runner-up honors, while Concordia-Oregon (313-306-619, +35) vaulted over British Columbia (310-315-625, +41) for third place.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble (79-76-155) and junior Ashley Fernandez (78-83-161) paced the Trailblazers in the tournament, with Deeble carding DSU's low round of the event with a second-round 3-over 76 to finish tied for 14th at plus-9 155. Fernandez posted a 10-over 83 on her second loop to place tied for 25th at plus-15 161, followed by sophomore Cailyn Cardall (81-84-165, +19) who tied for 40th, freshman Madison Moss (87-82-169, +23) who tied for 53rd and freshman Cayla Clark (88-84-172, +26) who tied for 59th.

Dixie State concludes its 2018 fall schedule at the Fort Lewis Skyhawk Intercollegiate this Oct. 22-23, which will be played at the UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.