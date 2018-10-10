DSU Athletics
DSU women's golf finishes the Western Washington Invitational in eighth place.

Dixie State’s women’s golf team posted an eighth-place finish at the Western Washington Invitational, which concluded play on Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

On a day that saw very little movement on the team leaderboard, the Trailblazers (325-325-650, +66) posted their second-straight team score of 33-over 325 to finish four shots back of seventh-place Holy Names (322-324-646, +62) and 40 strokes behind Sonoma State (298-312-610, +26), which led wire-to-wire to take home the team trophy. Western Washington (304-314-618, +34) claimed runner-up honors, while Concordia-Oregon (313-306-619, +35) vaulted over British Columbia (310-315-625, +41) for third place.

Comment on this story

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble (79-76-155) and junior Ashley Fernandez (78-83-161) paced the Trailblazers in the tournament, with Deeble carding DSU's low round of the event with a second-round 3-over 76 to finish tied for 14th at plus-9 155. Fernandez posted a 10-over 83 on her second loop to place tied for 25th at plus-15 161, followed by sophomore Cailyn Cardall (81-84-165, +19) who tied for 40th, freshman Madison Moss (87-82-169, +23) who tied for 53rd and freshman Cayla Clark (88-84-172, +26) who tied for 59th.

Dixie State concludes its 2018 fall schedule at the Fort Lewis Skyhawk Intercollegiate this Oct. 22-23, which will be played at the UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

Add a comment