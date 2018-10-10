SALT LAKE CITY — Oprah Winfrey is coming to Utah.

More importantly, she’ll be speaking in the Beehive State. There’s no telling if she’ll be giving away free cars.

The inspiration speaker and media superstar will be the keynote speaker at the Qualtrics X4 Experience Management Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center, the company announced over the weekend.

The event brings together Qualtrics’ clients, employees and tech enthusiasts for a conference that often includes high-profile keynote speakers.

Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony Hawk and Magic Johnson spoke at the event, according to my reports for the Deseret News.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps spoke two years ago at the event, too.

Earlier this year, rumors sparked that Winfrey would run for president in 2020. But Winfrey has since denied those rumors, saying a presidential run “would kill me.”

"In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bull----, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist," Winfrey told British Vogue. "I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business. It would kill me."