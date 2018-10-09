SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift doesn’t want you to leave a blank space on your ballot.

The country-turned-pop singer made headlines over the weekend for sharing an Instagram post in which she encouraged her 112 million followers to register to vote.

Swift, who hasn’t gotten involved in politics despite having the world’s attention as a celebrity, voiced her support for the Democratic candidates in her Tennessee home state.

“In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she wrote.

Swift said it’s important to vote even if you don’t completely agree with the candidates.

"Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree one hundred percent on every issue, but we have to vote anyway,” she wrote.

Her call for more voters seems to have worked. Kamari Guthrie, the director of communications at Vote.org, told BuzzFeed News that voter registrations increased by 65,000 in the first 24-hour period after Swift’s post.

Before Swift’s post, 190,178 new voters registered nationwide in September and 56,669 registered in August.

Guthrie said Tennessee saw a huge spike, too. The state received 5,183 registrations in October so far, but 2,144 of those came within 36 hours of Swift's post.

Guthrie told BuzzFeed that Swift’s post led to Vote.org having 155,940 unique visitors, which is the second-highest total behind National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25, where the organization saw 304,942 unique visitors.

"Thank (goodness) for Taylor Swift," said Guthrie.

There may be some bad blood brewing between Swift and President Donald Trump, though. The president said Monday that he likes Swift’s music “about 25 percent less” since she spoke out against Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in her social media post, according to Fox News.

Trump said Blackburn is a “tremendous woman,” despite Swift’s arguments against her.

"I'm sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn't know anything about her," Trump said of the 28-year-old singer. "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, OK?"