Riding a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game against a surprisingly good Hawaii team, talk of a possible change at quarterback has been making the rounds. Is now the time for BYU to give true freshman Zach Wilson a true shot? Cougar Insiders Jeff Call, Dick Harmon and Brandon Gurney debate the pros and cons of such a move. They also discuss what the three-loss Cougars have left to play for as an independent this season, and reminisce about the late Paul James, whose body of work as the “Voice of the Cougars” is second to none.

We hope you enjoy listening to this episode of Cougar Insiders and hope you will consider subscribing. You can find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. You can also find us on iTunes, on the Apple Podcast App or on Google Play. And remember to rate and review. We'd love to hear from you through email at [email protected]. Thanks for listening.