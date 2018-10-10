The cannabis compromise is a step in the right direction, but patients should be able to eat edibles. Eating is a healthier alternative to smoking and just as effective. We don’t have to play into the fears of marketing to children. All we have to do is make the packaging childproof.

As a patient in California, I’ve tried a lot of different cannabis products, and the cannabis chocolate works the best. The active ingredients in the cocoa blend well with cannabis herb for a regulated dose that treats pain and makes the consumer highly productive.

Eating cannabis is a healthier alternative to smoking. In fact, many users prefer edibles to smoking because it doesn’t stink, turn your teeth yellow or tar your lungs. Smoking alone poses its own health threats. Eating cannabis is just as effective and honestly more mindful of the public.

We can still have edibles and hold public safety in high regard. The simple answer: Make the packaging professional and childproof.

Thanks for working hard on a bill that best suits both sides.

Valerie Schultz

Hurricane