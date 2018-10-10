Bipartisan issues and bipartisan legislative action are scarce as hens’ teeth these days. Motherhood? Sorry, not with Roe v. Wade being battered around. Apple pie? Washington state apples won’t sit well with the pecan pie folks in the South and Texas. And forget a la mode — too French.

How about climate change?

Earlier this year, the Utah state Legislature passed “Concurrent Resolution on Environmental and Economic Stewardship,” recognizing climate change and encouraging “responsible stewardship of natural resources and reduction of emissions.” It had 21 Republican and 12 Democratic sponsors or co-sponsors and passed with 75 percent Republican support. That’s about as bipartisan as anything can be in the Utah Legislature.

And currently, on the national level, there is a Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, founded and co-chaired by two representatives from Florida, one Republican and one Democrat, and made up of 45 Republican representatives (including one from Utah) and 45 Democratic representatives. Its mission is “to educate members on economically viable options to reduce climate risk and protect our nation’s economy, security, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply and public safety.”

It may not be motherhood and apple pie yet, but climate change is an issue that affects everyone.

Al Forsyth

River Heights, Cache County