Taysom Hill had a front-row seat to history Monday night.

The former BYU quarterback watched as teammate and mentor Drew Brees broke the NFL’s career passing yards record as the New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Redskins 43-19.

Hill, who’s been used on offense for the Saints this year as a quarterback, wide receiver and even running back while also being a special teams ace, congratulated Brees for the achievement Tuesday on social media.

“Grateful for the chance I have to be mentored by a man who is so committed to his team, his family, and his faith,” Hill wrote on Instagram.

Brees broke the record previously held by Peyton Manning (71,940 career passing yards) on a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith in the second quarter.

After completing 26 of 29 passes for 363 yards and three touchdown passes against Washington, Brees now has 72,103 career passing yards.

“It was interesting listening to the playback of that play, and I got chills just listening to it,” Hill told "The Jason Smith Show" after Monday night’s game.

It was a special night for Hill, too, as he scored his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Hill had five carries for 23 yards on the night and two kickoff returns for 43 yards.

Hill told the radio show that whether it’s on the field or at home as a father, Brees — who celebrated the achievement on the field not only with his teammates but his family as well — wants to be the best he can.

“For all of us that have been here and worked with him, he works so hard. He’s the first one in, last one out of the facility. Everyone has seen how great he’s been on the field. I’m telling you, he’s an even better person, he’s a great husband, a great dad. We’ve all seen the way he lives his life and the way that he leads this team,” Hill said.

The record, the latest in an already storied career, just shows how Brees finds success in life, Hill said.

“Through the week as we prepared for this game, I’m telling you, just knowing what he was about to accomplish, it was hard for me to stay focused because I knew what was coming. The guy’s hyper focused, he knows what’s important and he always sticks to it,” he said on the radio show.