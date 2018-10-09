SALT LAKE CITY ― The world’s largest underwater restaurant is now taking reservations as it nears completion.

According to CNN, Under is an underwater restaurant that is an architectural phenomenon located near the southernmost tip of Norway.

The 110-foot long structure, which is an oblique concrete slab that looks like a sunken periscope, was submerged in July 2018 after spending six months being constructed on a nearby barge.

Now the interior is all that remains to be finished.

Real Clear Life reported that when finished, Under will be able to accommodate about 100 guests set over three levels. Visitors will have unique underwater views of the surrounding marine environment thanks to a 36-foot-wide panoramic window. Guests will enter the structure via a glass bridge that connects to the coast.

The location of the restaurant was purposely picked to be in rougher waters, CNN reported.

"I think the most exciting experience will be visiting the restaurant during rough weather," Rune Grasdal, a senior architect working at the restaurant, told CNN.

"It will be fantastic to see the sea surface broken up by the big waves and the rain, making for a very dramatic view — although you will still feel safe and relaxed inside the restaurant," Grasdal said.

According to Travel and Leisure, the concrete building is designed to be a positive addition to the marine ecosystem. It will double as a marine research center in the off-hours, and its concrete walls will eventually become an artificial mussel reef.

Under’s menu will feature local seafood, although mushrooms, berries, various seabirds and wild sheep from the surrounding area will also be offered.

Total completion is set for the spring of 2019.

Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website, though availability is booked well into the summer of 2019.