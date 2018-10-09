Utah State Athletics will officially honor three championship football teams from the 1978, 1993 and 2013 seasons, respectively, when the Aggies host UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Players and coaches from those three teams will be in Logan on Saturday for a reunion honoring each of their feats. The 1978 team was coached by Bruce Snyder and tied for first in the PCAA. The 1993 team was coached by Charlie Weatherbie and tied for first in the Big West. The 2013 team was coached by current head coach Matt Wells, who led the Aggies to the Mountain Division title in their inaugural season in the Mountain West.

Saturday’s contest against UNLV is the Aggies’ annual Homecoming game and will kick off at 2 p.m. Utah State is seeking its fifth-consecutive victory.

Snyder guided the Aggies for seven seasons, capturing back-to-back PCAA titles in 1978 and 1979. Led by the likes of quarterback Eric Hipple and running back Rick Parros, the ’78 team finished with a 7-4 overall mark, including 4-1 in league play. It marked USU’s first conference title since the 1961 campaign.

Under Weatherbie’s guidance, Utah State won its final six games of the 1993 season to capture a share of the Big West title with a 5-1 record in league play. The Aggies concluded the year at 7-5 overall after beating Ball State, 42-33, in the second-ever Las Vegas Bowl – USU’s first bowl victory in five tries. Quarterback Anthony Calvillo was tabbed the game’s MVP after completing 25-of-39 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals.

Wells, who was a member of the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl team, coached the Aggies to the 2013 Mountain Division title of the MW with a 7-1 league mark (9-5 overall). USU clinched a spot in the inaugural Mountain West title game with a 35-7 win over Wyoming, limiting the Cowboys to 190 total yards. After falling to Fresno State in the MW championship game, Utah State capped its season with a 21-14 victory over No. 24 Illinois in the SDCCU Poinsettia Bowl.

If you were a part of one of these teams but have not yet RSVP’d to USU Assistant Director of Development Sarah Landes, please email her at [email protected] or give her a call at 435-797-0143. Team members from those three championships team who do not have a ticket to the Homecoming game can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate. Contact Landes for more details.