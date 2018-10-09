SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Treasurer David Damschen on Tuesday unveiled a new unclaimed property management system and an enhanced website that aims to provide users with the simplest, most secure experience possible.

“The newly redesigned website makes it even easier for Utahns to search for unclaimed property and for holders to report unclaimed property to the state,” Damschen said in a statement. Some of the new features include an enhanced search function for more comprehensive searches, the ability to upload claim documentation directly to the website, improved online payments, and stronger protections to ensure security of personal information.

Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division put $24.4 million back into the pockets of rightful owners and processed 19,705 claims — four times as many claims as 10 years ago. In recent years, the division has paid more than 50 percent of claims in just one week. That percentage should increase with the new system.

The division received more than $38.4 million in lost property at the end of 2017. This property comes from sources, such as dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents and unpaid insurance benefits.

For more information and to search property, visit mycash.utah.gov or call 801-715-3300.