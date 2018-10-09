No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball hits the road again this week, traveling to San Francisco and Santa Clara to complete a three-match road swing.

Last week, the Cougars (16-0, 6-0 WCC) beat league rival San Diego on the road in four sets to remain undefeated on the year and No. 1 in the national rankings.

San Francisco

BYU plays San Francisco (8-9, 1-5 WCC) at War Memorial Gym on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. PDT. The Cougars are a perfect 16-0 all-time against San Francisco, including a 7-0 record when playing the Dons away from home. BYU swept both matchups last season.

San Francisco got off to a 7-4 start to the season in non-conference play but has struggled since, only beating Santa Clara since. The Dons were picked to finish 10th in 2018 in the WCC Preseason Coaches’ Poll following a 3-28, 0-18 season a year ago.

Santa Clara

BYU faces Santa Clara (5-13, 0-5 WCC) at the Leavey Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. The Cougars hold an 11-4 advantage in the overall series history but are just 3-4 when playing the Broncos on the road. BYU has won the past five matchups between the two teams, including two sweeps last year.

Santa Clara has struggled with injuries through much of the year despite being picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll. The Broncos finished 15-15, 8-10 last season.

Video/Stats

Both matches this week will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Live stats will also be available on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.