Utah State women's tennis is set to compete at the ITA Regionals in singles and doubles from Wednesday through Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Six Aggies will travel to the event in a tournament that includes netters from 18 other schools in the ITA Mountain region. Other schools competing include Mountain West opponents Air Force, Boise State, Nevada, UNLV and Wyoming, as well as in-state rivals BYU, Southern Utah, Utah and Weber State.

Three netters ranked in the ITA singles preseason poll will be competing in the ITA Regionals in Idaho's No. 20 Marianna Petrei, UNLV's No. 49 Aiwen Zhu and Denver's No. 109 Bianca Mok. In doubles, two pairs have been ranked in UNLV's Aiwen Zhu and En Pei Huang at No. 39 and Wyoming's No. 60 Elisa Koonik and Tessa van der Ploeg.

USU enters the tournament after a one-week break, last competing in the Idaho State Invitational. In Pocatello, sophomore Alexandra Taylor finished 4-1 in singles and 2-2 in doubles, partnering with freshman Sidnee Lavatai. Taylor won the consolation singles flight B bracket, beating Idaho State's Madison Fenske in three sets (7-5, 5-7, 10-3). Junior Rhoda Tanui, who advanced to the semifinals of the singles main draw, finished 2-1 in singles play and partnered with freshman Annaliese County in the doubles bracket, as the duo went 2-1. Lavatai advanced to the semifinals in the singles consolation flight A bracket as she finished 2-2, while County was 1-2 in singles play.

Individually, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva competed last week in the ITA All-American Singles Qualifier at the Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, California, losing in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) to Ana Oparenovic of Florida State, who was ranked No. 55 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings. Pisareva also fell to 15th-seeded and 42nd-ranked Shweta Sangwan of Oregon in the consolation round in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).