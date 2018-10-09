Utah Valley University's Aisha Graham-Perez has been named the Western Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week for Oct. 1-7.

Graham-Perez, a senior from Katy, Texas, was the Wolverines' top finisher at the SUU Color Country Invitational in Cedar City, Utah. She recorded an eighth-place finish in the 4k with a time of 15:15 to help the Wolverines place third as a team. Her mark is the fourth-fastest 4k time in the WAC this season.

The other nominee included was NM State's Kelli Kirkpatrick. She was the first Aggie across the finish line at the SPC Cross Country Invitational, taking 11th in the 5k with a time of 20:08.4.

There was no men's athlete of the week this week, as only one men's squad competed.

Graham-Perez and the Wolverines will next head to Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 13, for the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals.