SALT LAKE CITY — A Bountiful man was charged Tuesday with fleeing the scene of a fatal crash earlier this year.

Derek Samuel Aiono, 26, is charged in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of a serious crash, a third-degree felony, plus driving on a suspended or revoked license and operating a vehicle without an interlock device, class B misdemeanors.

On March 17 on I-15 near 3900 South, a Hyundai Sonata hit the concrete barriers on both the left and right sides of the road about 1:30 a.m. After the second crash disabled his vehicle, "the male driver, and only occupant, got out of the vehicle and tried to run (west), across all the lanes. He was hit by multiple vehicles. He sustained fatal injuries and died on scene," according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they later learned that a Chevy Traverse was also involved but had fled the scene. Aiono's father later called troopers to tell them his son was involved, the charges state.

Aiono told investigators that he was sideswiped by the Hyundai that crashed and that he "left the scene because he was scared," according to charging documents. Aiono is an alcohol restricted driver and is required to have an interlock device in his vehicle, which the Tahoe did not, the charges state.